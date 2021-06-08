Faire of the Dog at Will's Pub hosting raffle to raise funds for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

click to enlarge

Faire of the Dog is enough of a reason to get on down to Mills 50 on the second Saturday of every month. But if you'd like a side of warm & fuzzies with your art and tchotchkes, this month's market at Will's Pub will include a raffle benefiting the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.Guests can donate toys, treats, food or cash to be entered into the raffle. The prizes include gift cards for Will's, show tickets and merch. A full list of what the shelter needs is below. This year's kitten (and puppy) season has left area shelters at emergency capacity, and they need help.Outside of taking part in something good, the market itself offers plenty of reasons to head out. From 2 to 6 p.m. on June 12 , vendors will be selling masks, oddities, vintage clothing, records, art, jams, plants, soaps and candles. Pop-ups will be selling food to hungry strollers.