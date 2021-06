California's RareTea is opening its first Florida shop in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Image via RareTea/Facebook

Berkeley, California's RareTea is planning to expand into downtown Orlando.The 1,000 sq. ft. location is the first in Florida, but the company already has 10 locations in California.The owner of this new franchise is Taff Liao. Liao also owns the neighboring restaurant, Jinya Ramen Bar. Eric Jakab, who partnered with Liao for the Jinya concept, is also an involved partner in the RareTea project."We chose downtown Orlando for our boba shop because people in Orlando are getting into boba, but there really isn't a place downtown that sells it so we wanted to be the first to do so, " Liao told the Orlando Business Journal The menu of this new tea paradise will include a variety of fruit and milk teas, smoothies and the famous boba.For locals, the good news is that RareTea plans to hire 12 to 15 people for their news store and if things go well they might expand to more stores in the City Beautiful in the near future.