FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Tip Jar

California's RareTea is opening its first Florida shop in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA RARETEA/FACEBOOK
  • Image via RareTea/Facebook
Berkeley, California's RareTea is planning to expand into downtown Orlando. 
The 1,000 sq. ft. location is the first in Florida, but the company already has 10 locations in California.

The owner of this new franchise is Taff Liao. Liao also owns the neighboring restaurant, Jinya Ramen Bar. Eric Jakab, who partnered with Liao for the Jinya concept, is also an involved partner in the RareTea project.



"We chose downtown Orlando for our boba shop because people in Orlando are getting into boba, but there really isn't a place downtown that sells it so we wanted to be the first to do so, " Liao told theOrlando Business Journal.
The menu of this new tea paradise will include a variety of fruit and milk teas, smoothies and the famous boba.


For locals, the good news is that RareTea plans to hire 12 to 15 people for their news store and if things go well they might expand to more stores in the City Beautiful in the near future.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates suspension of Rebekah Jones shortly after signing social media deplatforming law Read More

  2. Chicken Guy! by Guy Fieri will open in the old Steak 'n Shake space in Winter Park Read More

  3. Just look at the price jump on this Colonialtown home Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget vetoes took money from Ocoee massacre documentary, Mead Gardens nature trail Read More

  5. Creative City Project announces stacked 2021-2022 season of immersive events starting in July Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation