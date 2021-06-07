The city of Orlando gave Grand Avenue Park a makeover

click to enlarge Via City of Orlando

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 6 City Commissioner Bakari F. Burns at the inauguration of Grand Avenue Park.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 6 city commissioner Bakari F. Burns celebrated the completion of renovations and the re-opening of the park by planting a tree on the grounds.

The redevelopment of Grand Avenue Park comes as part of a greater initiative that will also turn the historic Grand Avenue Elementary School into a community center, where the community will enjoy a full-size gymnasium and an expanded Orlando Pottery Studio.



The City of Orlando also plans to offer summer and after-school programs to residents of Holden Heights, as well as access to Heights Kidz Zone , a program meant to provide the community with support systems for families through recreation, sports, education, and training. Renovations are complete and the last tree has been planted (thanks to a little help from Commissioner Burns and I). Our Grand Avenue Park is now reopened, providing a great outdoor amenity in the Holden Heights neighborhood for residents of all ages. pic.twitter.com/cdAoSGXaKk — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 5, 2021



The 12-acre park renovation, thanks to the National Park and Recreation Association ( NPRA ), also brought new lighting and equipment to the baseball field and open play field.

The Grand Park Avenue park is located at 700 Grand Street, and you can visit it anytime from sunrise to sunset.







Grand Avenue Park in Holden Heights was re-inaugurated last Saturday and it's bringing more than just renovated features to the community.