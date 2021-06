Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget vetoes took money from Ocoee massacre documentary, Mead Gardens nature trail

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a budget that includes some hefty cuts to Central Florida programs.

There was a lot to get mad over in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' heavy-handed use of the line-item veto on this year's state budget. Glaring terminations of programs meant to help survivors of the Pulse shooting and house homeless youth stuck out, but they were far from the only hits to Central Florida. DeSantis slashed funding to projects across the region, including a documentary film about the Ocoee massacre and a project to make Winter Park's Mead Gardens nature trail accessible to people with disabilities.The single largest cut in Central Florida was $1 million in funding for a documentary on the 1920 Election Day massacre in Ocoee . The funding was meant to help produce a documentary about the race riots that left at least 30 people dead and many of the buildings owned by Black residents burned.Elsewhere, DeSantis removed funding from a drinking water improvement program in Groveland, a new government building in Clermont and a project to improve the Indian River Lagoon. He axed $250,000 from an initiative to aid development in Southeast Orlando and another $95,000 from a project to make Mead Gardens ADA compliant.