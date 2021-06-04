VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

Bloggytown

The chickens in the Orlando Police Department are building themselves a giant coop

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Protesters gathered outside the Orlando Police Department last summer. - PHOTO BY NICOLAS TAMAYO LEON
  • Photo by Nicolas Tamayo Leon
  • Protesters gathered outside the Orlando Police Department last summer.

The Orlando Police Department took a second look at the protests that spanned the city and the nation last summer and decided that they did not like the way that the public could gather outside their headquarters on Orange Blossom Trail.

For fear of further people carrying cardboard signs, the OPD recently began surrounding the building's lot with a tall security fence, complete with metal gates on the driveways that can slam shut in the event of unrest.



Police Chief Orlando Rolón told Orlando Weekly he doesn't believe the security fence projects an unwelcoming aura, noting that the metal gates that would close when enough people are mad at the police were currently open.

"Our facility will continue to have the same unrestricted access it has always had. If you noticed, the main pedestrian and vehicle entry points are not restricted in any way. The new fence will include gates that we can close when necessary," he said.

He added, in true City Beautiful fashion, that he wanted the target of public ire to be less ugly than the impromptu fortress of last year.

"Last year we noticed a security gap/discrepancy at our beautiful headquarters,As you might recall, at times during the demonstrations there were hundreds or thousands of demonstrators at our headquarters. In response we had to deploy many officers to form a line between our building and the demonstrators," he said. "We deployed bicycle barricades around the perimeter of our building which were very unsightly."

Rolón admitted to WESH that the gates were about limiting contact with an enraged public.

"We wanted something that would be complementary of the building, and also provide a barrier so that we didn't have to have that face-to-face contact with individuals," he shared.

Whether or not he caught the irony of building a giant coop after chickens came home to roost, he didn't say.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-vax Florida pastor, who said COVID-19 was God's punishment, hospitalized with COVID-19 Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis halves money for affordable housing fund Read More

  4. Donatos Pizza announces massive Orlando comeback, planning more than 20 locations in Central Florida Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, AG Ashley Moody ask judge to toss lawsuit against anti-protest law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation