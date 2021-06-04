FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Friday, June 4, 2021

The Gist

SeaWorld announces their own edition of Howl-O-Scream

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge SeaWorld announced their own edition of Howl-O-Scream, running on select nights between September 10 and Halloween. - SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • SeaWorld Orlando
  • SeaWorld announced their own edition of Howl-O-Scream, running on select nights between September 10 and Halloween.

SeaWorld is getting into the haunted attraction game. Following in the footsteps of Halloween Horror Nights and Busch Garden's long-running Howl-O-Scream, the park will host its own edition of Howl-O-Scream starting on September 10.

The announcement is surprising, considering that Busch Gardens has hosted the event for years and is a short drive away. SeaWorld hopes to get people who might be pulled in by the undead allure of local Halloween events, but have kids to think of. The park will offer a more frightening night-time attraction and a slightly spooky daytime option.



"Adding Howl-O-Scream to the calendar provides the missing element of a fright-filled Halloween event that we know our guests will welcome. With this addition, we become the only theme park in Orlando to offer both a daytime family-friendly Halloween and a nighttime horror Halloween for thrill seekers,” SeaWorld Orlando Park President Kyle Miller shared in a statement. “We are very excited to announce Howl-O-Scream today and look forward to sharing all of the amazing details of the event over the next few months.”

The announcement comes a few short weeks after Walt Disney World revealed Boo Bash. That after-hours attraction promised a Halloween-themed event in the Magic Kingdom by moonlight. Of course, if you're into the classics, Halloween Horror Nights is coming back in a big way.





