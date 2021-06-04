Pulse remembrances and memorials begin this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

As the fifth anniversary of one of the most-horrific events in the history of Orlando nears, many organizations are coming together to reflect and remember the tragedy. While the 5-year-mark for that dark day comes on June 12, the remembrances and vigils start this weekend.This art show at the LGBT Center at 946 Mills Ave. started on June 3 and runs through the entire month of June. The exhibit remembers the 49 lives lost during the shooting. Admission is free.Del Ambiente and Alianza are having an event on June 4 at 7 p.m. at 11602 Lake Underhill RD STE 106to honor leaders of the LGBTQ+ community and to commemorate the victims of the Pulse Shooting 5 years ago. The event is free.This fun run and fest will take over Wadeview Park on the morning of Saturday, June 5.This annual benefit for onePulse asks eight straight men to perform a routine in full drag in front of a panel of pro judges. This year's event is on June 6 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at HAOS On Church, 123 West Church Street. Tickets range from $10 to $49.This free event at Seneff Arts Plaza observes the 5th anniversary of the Pulse tragedy and examines the intersection of religious beliefs and LGBTQ+ identity. Doors open at 6 p.m. and begin at 7 p.m.