FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

Bloggytown

Pulse remembrances and memorials begin this weekend

Posted By and on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

As the fifth anniversary of one of the most-horrific events in the history of Orlando nears, many organizations are coming together to reflect and remember the tragedy. While the 5-year-mark for that dark day comes on June 12, the remembrances and vigils start this weekend.

Together we Remember: Stars of HOPE



This art show at the LGBT Center at 946 Mills Ave. started on June 3 and runs through the entire month of June. The exhibit remembers the 49 lives lost during the shooting. Admission is free.

Del Ambiente and Alianza award community leaders
Del Ambiente and Alianza are having an event on June 4 at 7 p.m. at 11602 Lake Underhill RD STE 106to honor leaders of the LGBTQ+ community and to commemorate the victims of the Pulse Shooting 5 years ago. The event is free.

CommUnity Run & Family Festival
This fun run and fest will take over Wadeview Park on the morning of Saturday, June 5.

Straight Men Real Makeup
This annual benefit for onePulse asks eight straight men to perform a routine in full drag in front of a panel of pro judges. This year's event is on June 6 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at HAOS On Church, 123 West Church Street. Tickets range from $10 to $49.

An Evening of Reflection & Promise
This free event at Seneff Arts Plaza observes the 5th anniversary of the Pulse tragedy and examines the intersection of religious beliefs and LGBTQ+ identity. Doors open at 6 p.m. and begin at 7 p.m.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-vax Florida pastor, who said COVID-19 was God's punishment, hospitalized with COVID-19 Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  3. Donatos Pizza announces massive Orlando comeback, planning more than 20 locations in Central Florida Read More

  4. The chickens in the Orlando Police Department are building themselves a giant coop Read More

  5. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings expects all COVID-19 mandates to be lifted this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation