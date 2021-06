Orange County Regional History Center offering free admission for a limited time around Pulse memorial exhibition 'Community'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Orange County Regional History Center

The Orange County Regional History Center last week unveiledto mark the half-decade that has passed since the horrific night of June 12, 2016. And from June 5-13, the History Center is offering free admission to make the exhibit accessible for as many people as possible.The multimedia exhibition tells the story of Pulse and the community around it both before and after the shooting, and the vibrant lives that were lost there. On display are artifacts and objects from Pulse and numerous memorial sites, as well as videos and audio telling firsthand stories, and even a model of the proposed Pulse memorial.Additionally, on the weekend of June 11-13, the Pulse memorial crosses will be on display — which is a very rare event.The Orange County Regional History Center is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays noon-5 p.m.