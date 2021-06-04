VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings expects all COVID-19 mandates to be lifted this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he expects all coronavirus mandates to be lifted this weekend. - PHOTO VIA TWITTER/JERRY DEMINGS
  • Photo via Twitter/Jerry Demings
  • Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he expects all coronavirus mandates to be lifted this weekend.

Citing the low positivity rate throughout the county, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings shared that all local COVID-19 mandates will likely be lifted on Saturday, June 5.

Demings is sticking to his three-tiered plan for reopening, which would lift all local masking and social distancing mandates if the county recorded a rolling 14-day coronavirus positivity rate below 5%. The positivity rate has been below 5% for the last 13 days. Demings announced that the county's local state of emergency has been lifted during his annual State of the County address on Friday morning.



"We're back. We're back on course!" Demings said of the move.

Earlier this week, Demings shared that 55% of the county's eligible residents had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That's well below the ultimate goal of nearly full vaccination, but it's a promising sign for things returning to normal. While Gov. Ron DeSantis took the teeth out of all local mandates with an executive order that made them unenforceable, Demings continued to encourage masking and social distancing locally.

Related Jerry Demings calls Gov. DeSantis’ order overruling COVID-19 mandates a ‘plot to take power’ from ‘Democrat-led’ cities
Jerry Demings calls Gov. DeSantis’ order overruling COVID-19 mandates a ‘plot to take power’ from ‘Democrat-led’ cities
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

“Under phase 2, individuals are not required by the county to wear a facial covering while outside, outdoors, and we still recommend that individuals, if they’re indoors, socially distance and wear facial coverings, while, when we reach phase 3, there will be no county-based mandates, requirements for individuals to wear facial coverings, while indoors. There still will be CDC guidelines,” Demings said of the upcoming lifting of restrictions. 


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-vax Florida pastor, who said COVID-19 was God's punishment, hospitalized with COVID-19 Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis halves money for affordable housing fund Read More

  4. Donatos Pizza announces massive Orlando comeback, planning more than 20 locations in Central Florida Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, AG Ashley Moody ask judge to toss lawsuit against anti-protest law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation