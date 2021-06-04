FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Heard

Friday, June 4, 2021

The Heard

Kesha taking the 'high road' 'right round' to Orlando this summer

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge Kesha Kesha Kesha … you get the piucture - PHOTO COURTESY HARD ROCK LIVE
  • Photo courtesy Hard Rock Live
  • Kesha Kesha Kesha … you get the piucture
We're feeling a bit overwhelmed by the rush of summer show announcements of late, but this one made us sit up and take notice. Pop firebrand Kesha (née Ke$ha) is throwing caution to the wind and heading out on a tour this August, and she's headed straight for Orlando.

As part of her "Kesha Live" full-band tour (sometimes you gotta just go the direct route with naming), Kesha will be playing the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The tour kicks off on Aug. 13 in Billings(!?) before snaking southward. The Orlando date is the only chance to see her in Florida.



“I CAN’T BELIEVE HOW LONG IT HAS BEEN SINCE WE SAW EACH OTHER WTF!!!!!!!!," said Kesha with measured enthusiasm in a press statement. "It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down!!!!!!! Thank god. Let’s party.”

If so inclined, pregame for this show with a peruse through her "Kesha and the Creepies" podcast, which is her very individual take on the classic Unsolved Mysteries or In Search Of format. Heavy on the supernatural and the occult.

Betty Who is the touring opener for all shows and tickets on the night will run you $49.50-$100.50. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 10.



