VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

The Gist

Arsenal, Everton, Inter Milan coming to Orlando for Florida Cup this summer

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FLORIDA CUP/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Florida Cup/Facebook
This summer from July 25-28, the largest annual international soccer event in the Sunshine State is coming to the Camping World Stadium.

The Florida Cup will be feature preseason exhibition games between Arsenal FC, Inter Milan, Everton and Millonarios FC over three days. The Cup will be a showcase of top flight soccer from around the world.



London's Arsenal FC has won four of the last eight FA cups in addition to 13 top-flight titles. Inter Milan is the current champion of Italy's top league. Everton has spent 118 seasons in England's top division and has won the Premier League 9 times. Millonarios FC from Bogota has won the top Colombian league and is one of the best clubs in Colombia.

There are two types of tickets available for purchase. Single-day tickets start at $44 and two-day passes start at $90.

"We look forward to delivering an outstanding training experience for our participating clubs, while also providing an exciting week of action and entertainment to local fans and club supporters in Central Florida for the festivities,"  Florida Cup CEO Ricardo Villar said.

-
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-vax Florida pastor, who said COVID-19 was God's punishment, hospitalized with COVID-19 Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  3. Donatos Pizza announces massive Orlando comeback, planning more than 20 locations in Central Florida Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, AG Ashley Moody ask judge to toss lawsuit against anti-protest law Read More

  5. Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross has Lamborghini stolen, totaled Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation