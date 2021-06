Arsenal, Everton, Inter Milan coming to Orlando for Florida Cup this summer

click to enlarge Image via Florida Cup/Facebook

"We look forward to delivering an outstanding training experience for our participating clubs, while also providing an exciting week of action and entertainment to local fans and club supporters in Central Florida for the festivities," Florida Cup CEO Ricardo Villar said.





This summer from July 25-28, the largest annual international soccer event in the Sunshine State is coming to the Camping World Stadium The Florida Cup will be feature preseason exhibition games between Arsenal FC, Inter Milan, Everton and Millonarios FC over three days. The Cup will be a showcase of top flight soccer from around the world.London's Arsenal FC has won four of the last eight FA cups in addition to 13 top-flight titles. Inter Milan is the current champion of Italy's top league. Everton has spent 118 seasons in England's top division and has won the Premier League 9 times. Millonarios FC from Bogota has won the top Colombian league and is one of the best clubs in Colombia.There are two types of tickets available for purchase. Single-day tickets start at $44 and two-day passes start at $90.