VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Bloggytown

Op-ed: We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to bridge the digital divide. Let’s seize it

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge Marcos Vilar is executive director of Alianza for Progress. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ALIANZA FOR PROGRESS
  • photo courtesy of Alianza for Progress
  • Marcos Vilar is executive director of Alianza for Progress.

President Biden’s infrastructure program sets forth a bold vision that matches his promises to build back better. Not only will the President’s plan rebuild the nation’s highways and bridges, but defining broadband access as vital infrastructure, could also bridge the digital divide between the 77 percent of Americans who have home broadband and the 23 percent who don’t. This is an opportunity that will be well received in our community and result in higher support for Biden’s plans for our country.

The plan proposes massive federal investments to expand rural broadband and greenlights overbuilding projects for other communities that already have broadband available. While noble, I believe the plan could also be improved by incorporating an idea that’s been left on the cutting-room floor: a permanent subsidy to help hard-pressed families subscribe to broadband.



As Congress translates the dream of digital inclusion into the details of legislation, our representatives should incorporate that additional change into the President’s proposal to focus on the most vulnerable and disconnected communities.

Thankfully, we already have a model for how to do this, and proof that it works. In December, to help economically vulnerable families stay connected during COVID-19, Congress created an Emergency Broadband Benefit, providing up to $50 for high-speed internet subscriptions. This was a short-term program but could and should be made permanent.

Here are the facts: 96 percent of Americans, including 99 percent of urban residents, have access to broadband networks, yet only 77 percent subscribe. These non-subscribers overwhelmingly lack the money and the know-how – not the infrastructure – to connect to high-speed internet. They are overwhelmingly in our Hispanic and Black communities.

Digital exclusion both results from and reinforces racial and economic inequalities. Thirty-five percent — more than one out of every three! — Hispanic adults and 29 percent of Black adults do not have home broadband connections, according to data compiled by Pew Research, compared to 20 percent of White adults.

The problem is even more acute for families having trouble making rent, paying utility bills, and putting food on the table, as broadband subscriptions may seem like a luxury to them. Forty-three percent of adults in families earning less than $30,000 a year lack home broadband connections, compared to just 8 percent of those making more than $75,000.

Beyond the numbers, we saw what it means for a household to lack broadband during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. From stories of people who could not access unemployment benefits in Florida because they did not have a reliable connection to the state website to the heartbreaking reality of children who missed out on a full year of schooling simply because they did not have internet access at home, those without broadband fared the worst in 2020.

Measured against these stark realities, it becomes clear why adding broadband subsidies to low-income families is a must, not only to benefit those families, but to make sure the rest of President Biden’s vision can become a reality.

Congress can do this by wisely designing a $100 billion broadband package that can tackle every aspect of our digital divide: broadband infrastructure in unconnected rural areas, a subsidy program to ensure service is affordable for those in need, and digital literacy programs to close the skills gap.

Congress should improve on President Biden’s broadband infrastructure package to “build back better” by proposing a Permanent Broadband Benefit as indispensable infrastructure for the Information Age. 

Marcos Vilar is executive director of Alianza for Progress, which conducts voter education, civic engagement and issue advocacy in Florida’s Puerto Rican diaspora and broader Latino communities.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

More by Marcos Vilar, Alianza for Progress

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy suspended for posting dancing videos to TikTok Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes money for mental health counseling for Pulse shooting survivors Read More

  3. Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross has Lamborghini stolen, totaled Read More

  4. LeBron James said he'd rather retire than play for Orlando Magic Read More

  5. Wild Fork Foods, a meat and seafood market, is coming to the corner of Fairbanks and Orlando avenues in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation