Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The Silver Spurs Rodeo returns to Kissimmee this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge The 146th Silver Spurs Rodeo is going down in Kissimmee on June 5-6. - PHOTO VIA SILVER SPURS RODEO
  • photo via Silver Spurs Rodeo
  • The 146th Silver Spurs Rodeo is going down in Kissimmee on June 5-6.

At its most basic level, riding a bucking bronco or bull comes down to holding on. And the Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee has held on through a lot in its 77 years. The Old Florida institution is coming out the gate hot now that live events are back on.

The 146th edition of the rodeo kicks off this Friday and Saturday. The rodeo will feature competitions from bronc and bull riding to barrel racing to steer wrestling.



Real cowboys and cowgirls will take part in youth and adult competitions across the weekend-long event. Tickets are just $20 per adult (kids 10 and under get in free).

The event runs across two nights (June 4-5) at the Osceola Heritage Park/Silver Spurs Arena. The show starts at 7:30 p.m

For more information on how to purchase tickets and safety guidelines, head to their website.



