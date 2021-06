Shaggy and Flo Rida team up with Orlando attorney Dan Newlin for free show for local health care workers

click image Photo courtesy Shaggy/Facebook

Shaggy

Shaggy ( now a Florida resident !) and Flo Rida are teaming up to play an Orlando show this summer, but it's not your usual concert. Orlando attorney Dan Newlin has united the hitmaking duo for a free show as a thank-you just for local "health care heroes."Going down on Saturday, July 17, at the Hard Rock Live, the night is open for up to 3,000 area health care workers. And that's it.If you want to see Flo Rida otherwise, consider road-tripping northwards on Independence Day for the WaWa Welcome America July 4th Festival RSVP now through DanNewlinFreeConcert.com for a pair of tickets, if eligible. We suspect these tickets will go fast.