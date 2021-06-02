VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

PETA to barbecue a 'dog' in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge PETA plans to barbecue a dog in effigy in a stunt that's sure to win over hearts and minds. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • PETA plans to barbecue a dog in effigy in a stunt that's sure to win over hearts and minds.

Society has moved beyond the need for PETA. In the age of Impossible and Beyond brand plant substitutes, a relative consensus that factory farming is harmful and wellness campaigns touting the benefits of vegetarian diets, there's no need for their Adbusters-y antics.

Yet the organization carries on like a culture-jamming dinosaur, flinging paint on faux fur and extending a creaky, Gen X middle finger to the man. The diehards remain a factory of cringe while Zoomers are too busy training their hair to part in the middle and posting TikToks set to Pavement to care about whatever these cranky. level 5 vegans are yelling about.



“When it comes to feeling pain and fear, a pig is no different from a dog, a cat, or a human,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is urging anyone who’s disturbed by the prospect of chowing down on a chow chow to extend that compassion to all other animals and go vegan.”

In that context, we want you to know that PETA plans to barbecue a dog in downtown Orlando on Thursday. (The effigy of a furry friend won't be real, of course.) The animal rights activists want to use it to point at the hypocrisy of eating any animals while keeping others as pets. 

The stunt — which is sure to win over hearts and minds and not just piss off literally everyone in both directions — will go down at noon on June 3 at the corner of S. Orange Ave. and W. Church St.


