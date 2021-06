PETA to barbecue a 'dog' in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Adobe

PETA plans to barbecue a dog in effigy in a stunt that's sure to win over hearts and minds.

Society has moved beyond the need for PETA. In the age of Impossible and Beyond brand plant substitutes, a relative consensus that factory farming is harmful and wellness campaigns touting the benefits of vegetarian diets, there's no need for their-y antics.Yet the organization carries on like a culture-jamming dinosaur, flinging paint on faux fur and extending a creaky, Gen X middle finger to the man. The diehards remain a factory of cringe while Zoomers are too busy training their hair to part in the middle and posting TikToks set to Pavement to care about whatever these cranky. level 5 vegans are yelling about.“When it comes to feeling pain and fear, a pig is no different from a dog, a cat, or a human,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is urging anyone who’s disturbed by the prospect of chowing down on a chow chow to extend that compassion to all other animals and go vegan.”In that context, we want you to know that PETA plans to barbecue a dog in downtown Orlando on Thursday. (The effigy of a furry friend won't be real, of course.) The animal rights activists want to use it to point at the hypocrisy of eating any animals while keeping others as pets.The stunt — which is sure to win over hearts and minds and not just piss off literally everyone in both directions — will go down at noon on June 3 at the corner of S. Orange Ave. and W. Church St.