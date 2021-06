Orlando Philharmonic's Eric Jacobsen now also Music Director of Virginia Symphony Orchestra

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Philharmonic

Eric Jacobsen

The hustle is strong with Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Eric Jacobsen. On Wednesday it was announced that the Maestro would be adding to his already hefty workload by taking anotherposition with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra … effective the 2020/2021 season.In a press statement accompanying this announcement, Jacobsen did his best to ally fears that he's leaving the City Beautiful anytime soon, and indeed looks to be extending his contract with OPO to stay through the 2023-24. (Though we're still a little, jittery. But we also drank our weight in Café Bustelo this morning.)"There are so many beautiful projects and artistic goals in Orlando — our amazing '21-'22 season, a very special recording project with the music of Jeremy Kittel and Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and our future move into Steinmetz Hall," said Jacobsen. "Orlando continues to be my home, and I'm so excited to continue making music with the Orlando Philharmonic. We have many, many great things still to do together, next season and beyond!"Jacobsen replaces JoAnn Falletta at the Virginia Symphony. Felleta, incidentally, also juggled multiple positions at Buffalo Philharmonic, Brevard Music Center and Hawaii Symphony.