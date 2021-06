Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross has Lamborghini stolen, totaled

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram/Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross' $200K Lamborghini SUV was stolen from a dealership and totaled this week.

We hate to say it, but maybe LeBron had a point At the very least, Orlando Magic star Terrence Ross has to be giving the City Beautiful a bit of side-eye after joyriders stole his Lamborghini Urus SUV stolen from a local dealership.Ross posted a video to his Instagram where he was car-shopping at a luxury car dealership with his son. After walking around and showing a few cars, Ross recounted how he learned his SUV had been stolen.He said that police called him early in the morning to tell him they found his car in Maitland. Ross said he was confused because he hadn't been anywhere. What became clear after talking to police was that his Lamborghini that he'd taken in to be serviced was stolen from the dealership and wrecked. The Orlando Police Department is investigating the case."[The police] basically told me that two guys broke into the dealership, smashed through a glass, went through a desk, grabbed keys and go out to the lot and start seeing which key works,” Ross said. “And the key that they stumbled upon was my key. My key to my flat Lambo gets stolen off the lot.”Ross bought himself the SUV for his 30th birthday and was clearly distraught over the loss. He doubts he can find another of the highly sought after SUV that retails for over $200K.“I’m so sick right now,” said Ross. “That was the greatest car I’ve ever had. Now it’s gone.”