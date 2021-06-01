VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

WWE returns to Orlando with live event and television taping set for August

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 3:42 PM

click image Charlotte Flair - PHOTO COURTESY WWE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy WWE/Facebook
  • Charlotte Flair
A familiar face around the Amway Center last year, World Wrestling Entertainment over the weekend announced a summer return to the City Beautiful as the wrestling giant resumes live events with crowds.

WWE has — with a couple of exceptions, like Wrestlemania — not had much in the way of fan attendance at pay-per-views and television tapings since the pandemic started last spring. The company opted instead for a "Thunderdome" setup where fans could attend virtually via screens positioned around the ring and building.



For a while starting last August, the Amway Center in Orlando was the host of the Thunderdome until the whole operation moved to Tampa Bay (where WWE will remain until July).

Now with WWE — like its competitor, the Florida-based AEW — recently making the call to resume live events with audiences and touring around the country, Orlando is back in the WWE event mix.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the Amway Center will be the location for a taping of WWE's Flagship Raw television program as part of a larger 21-city live event "we're back!" tour kicking off in late July.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11, through the Amway Center's website.



