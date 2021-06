Wild Fork Foods, a meat and seafood market, is coming to the corner of Fairbanks and Orlando avenues in Winter Park

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Wild Fork Winter Park

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

If you've driven past the busy corner of Fairbanks and South Orlando avenues in Winter Park recently, you've likely noticed that the Mattress One that sat there for many years has been laid to eternal rest.In its place will soon stand Wild Fork Foods , a Miami-based meat-and-seafood market offering more than 700 products ranging from Australian wagyu to alligator, as well as wild-caught seafood and plant-based proteins.The meats are blast-frozen at -40 defgrees Fahrenheit and vacuum-sealed to, according to their website, "maintain peak freshness, reduce crystallization, and seal in vitamins and minerals." More about their process can be found here In addition to the Winter Park location at 625 S. Orlando Ave., another Wild Fork Foods is expected to open this month at 7585 W. Sand Lake Road in the space that housed Vines Wine & Spirits and the Tasting Room at the Fountains at Bay Hill in Dr. Phillips.No opening date has been announced for the Winter Park location.Wild Fork currently has eight locations in South Florida and one in Frisco, Texas.