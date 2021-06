Orlando's first Portillo's serving customers prior to grand opening

click to enlarge Via Portillo's/Facebook

Orlando's new Portillo's is serving customers ahead of its grand opening.

Those who have been waiting for Portillo's anticipated opening for months might be surprised to know the new restaurant is already serving hungry customers. Portillo's grand opening is scheduled for June 15 at 10 a.m., but the restaurant is in the middle of a soft opening where anyone can grab a pre-opening meal while the store trains employees."Right now, anyone can come to Portillo's during this soft open training period that's designed to get us ready for the official grand opening on June 15," spokeswoman Ana Espinoza told the Orlando Sentinel Back in March , Portillo's pushed back their opening date indefinitely."The Portillo’s in Orlando is getting closer to opening, but we still need a little more time to make sure our restaurant is perfect for all our loyal fans. We will not be opening on March 23rd, and we aren’t prepared to announce a new opening date at this time," the chain shared in an email at the time.Fans didn't need much notice to get out to the store, however. Customers have been already sharing pictures on Instagram and Facebook of them having a taste of Portillo's.This is Portillo's first store in Orlando and is located at 7715 Palm Parkway, next to the newly opened White Castle If you are driving nearby Portillo's, stop by and take a peak, you might get a taste of the franchise's Italian beef and iconic Chicago-style hot dogs sooner than you thought.