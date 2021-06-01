VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Online pizza sensation Brad's Underground Pizza to move to brick-and-mortar store in Curry Ford West

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA BRAD'S UNDERGROUND PIZZERIA/INSTAGRAM
  • Image via Brad's Underground Pizzeria/Instagram

Brad's Underground Pizzeria is going aboveboard. The Instagram sensation is growing into a brick-and-mortar space after the order-by-app system became untenable.

The digital pop-up pizza purveyor started during the pandemic made housebound Orlando crowds go wild — eventually, the system devolved into a sort of "order now, receive a pizza ... someday" situation. The current kitchen isn't equipped to deal with the high demand, so Brad Czerkies announced a move to Curry Ford West, taking a space at Collab Kitchens at 4400 Curry Ford Road.



"I’m still a one-man one-owner operation, and I do this for the people of Orlando," he wrote on Instagram. "I do this because we need it. I do this because this is the food I grew up on and love. I enjoy getting to share a little bit of my childhood with everyone."

The operation will stay online, with orders available through the Brad's Underground Pizza website. But Czerkies' new location will have a carry-out option and deliveries through third-party services.

The no-longer-underground Brad says he is expecting to be all moved in and operating in July.


