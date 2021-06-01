VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tricked into sharing photo of Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was tricked into sharing a photo of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day. - SCREENSHOT VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter
  • Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was tricked into sharing a photo of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day.

Tricking conservatives into sharing photos of terrible people is a time-honored tradition on social media. Trollish leftists frequently get clueless posters to amplify photos of people who served in the military and went on to do questionable things from mass shooter Chris Dorner to famous assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Few people are as good at it as journalist Ken Klippenstein, however.

The reporter spent his Memorial Day tricking prominent conservatives into sharing a photo of Lee Harvey Oswald during his time in the military. Florida House Rep. Matt Gaetz was duped, along with conservative media figures Dinesh D'Souza and Matt Schlapp.



In the since-deleted tweet, Gaetz shared a photo of Oswald that Klippenstein claimed was his grandfather. He added an American flag emoji. Following the retweet, Klippenstein changed his Twitter handle to "Matt Gaetz is a pedo" in reference to the ongoing probe into possible sex trafficking by the Florida congressman.


Previously, Klippenstein had tricked former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell into sharing photos of William Calley, Jr., the only soldier convicted for crimes committed during the My Lai massacre in Vietnam. He also convinced Iowa congressman Steve King to honor Colonel Jessup, Jack Nicholson's fictional military man involved in a murder and cover-up in A Few Good Men.


Klippenstein's antics caused Lee Harvey Oswald to trend on Twitter, with the screenshot of Gaetz being clowned circulating widely. Still, it's probably not the worst day Gaetz has had in 2021.



