The Gist

Friday, May 28, 2021

Orlando Museum of Illusions hosting "After Hours" event to celebrate Pride Month

Posted By and on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA THE MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS ORLANDO/INSTAGRAM
  • Image via The Museum of Illusions Orlando/Instagram
Instagram-ready photos are hard to come by at proper Florida Pride celebrations. It's approximately a million degrees out and there's no guarantee that the draconian fun-haters at Instagram won't pull your photo for not being PG. Luckily the Museum of Illusions has you covered.

The Icon Park attraction is hosting an "Illusion After Hours" event on Saturday, June 12, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.



Tickets are now on sale, they are limited and reservations are required. A portion of the sales for this event (and of the museum's sales during the month of June) will benefit the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.

Arts Stories & Interviews

You must be 18 years and older to attend the event and the price for the ticket is $32.95 per person.

"Illussion After Hours" is going to have over 50 illusions, some themed around Pride, music and an outdoor cash bar. The ticket price includes one ride around The Wheel at ICON Park.The Museum of Illusions is following COVID-19 safety guidelines like wearing face masks indoors, limited capacity, designated time-slots and more

To make your reservation and for more information, visit the museum's website.


