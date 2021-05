Latin fusion restaurant Guava Grill is the latest offering from the former owner of Vinyl Arts Bar

click to enlarge Image via Guava Grill/Instagram

Guava Grill is a new Latin fusion restaurant from former Vinyl Arts Bar owner Wilson Santos.

Longtime fans of the many permutations of Vinyl Arts Bar will have to head a little ways out of downtown to see what Wilson Santos is up to these days.His new Latin fusion restaurant Guava Grill located on Orlando's South-East side just opened its doors and it is ready to receive hungry crowds from Tuesday to Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m.The restaurant offers a fusion of flavors from Latin America and Caribbean countries. Some of their specialties are churrasco with home-made chimichurri sauce, guava grilled shrimp, pork chops, and Latin-style burgers.If that doesn't sell you, maybe the aesthetics will. Not only this restaurant has delicious food, but it also has artsy decor with original photos and painting; full of vibrant Caribbean colors that will make you feel like you are back home at your abuelita's house.