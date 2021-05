Study finds that Orlando consumers are ravenous for plant-based meat and dairy products

click image Photo courtesy Impossible Foods/Facebook

Orlando, you love this

click to enlarge Infographic courtesy Instacart

For vegetarians, vegans and sundry non-carnivores, is Orlando becoming Plantlando? According to Instacart's newly released " Plant Power " report, the answer may be yes.After crunching the numbers, Instacart found Orlando among the front of the pack as one of the fastest-growing markets for snapping up plant-based meat and dairy substitutes.Now, of course West Coasters led the way as far as buying the most plant-based foodstuffs, but the South experienced one heck of a boomlet. Orlando, in particular, saw a 22 percent increase in purchasing of plant-based meat products and an 8 percent increase in plant-based dairy substitutes through the app this year. Jacksonville and Southwestern Florida also proved themselves to be mni- Plantasias too.Also notable in the findings was that almond milk was the metaphorical "gateway drug" in opening folks eyes to the wonders of plant-based foods and Impossible Foods — which, not coincidentally, Publix began stocking last year — and Laird Superfood led the way in most popular brands.The entire Plant Power report is available through Instacart's website.