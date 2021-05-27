VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Study finds that Orlando consumers are ravenous for plant-based meat and dairy products

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 10:53 AM

click image Orlando, you love this - PHOTO COURTESY IMPOSSIBLE FOODS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Impossible Foods/Facebook
  • Orlando, you love this
For vegetarians, vegans and sundry non-carnivores, is Orlando becoming Plantlando? According to Instacart's newly released "Plant Power" report, the answer may be yes.

After crunching the numbers, Instacart found Orlando among the front of the pack as one of the fastest-growing markets for snapping up plant-based meat and dairy substitutes.



Now, of course West Coasters led the way as far as buying the most plant-based foodstuffs, but the South experienced one heck of a boomlet. Orlando, in particular, saw a 22 percent increase in purchasing of plant-based meat products and an 8 percent increase in plant-based dairy substitutes through the app this year. Jacksonville and Southwestern Florida also proved themselves to be mni-Plantasias too.
click to enlarge INFOGRAPHIC COURTESY INSTACART
  • Infographic courtesy Instacart
Also notable in the findings was that almond milk was the metaphorical "gateway drug" in opening folks eyes to the wonders of plant-based foods and Impossible Foods — which, not coincidentally, Publix began stocking last year — and Laird Superfood led the way in most popular brands.

The entire Plant Power report is available through Instacart's website.



