Thursday, May 27, 2021

Cozy new Winter Park shop KOS offers coffee for a cause

Thu, May 27, 2021

click to enlarge KOS is a new coffee shop and store along Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. - PHOTO VIA KOS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via KOS/Instagram
  • KOS is a new coffee shop and store along Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park.

In spite of how you might want to pronounce, KOS is offering the opposite of anarchy in their new Winter Park shop.

The coffee shop and goods store takes its name from the Norweigan word "koseling," which roughly translates to coziness, and they try to emulate that feeling in their warm and bright new spot along Fairbanks Ave.



KOS offers coffee, as well as candles, soap, wine and other goods from socially conscious vendors. They donate a portion of their proceeds to charity, with the applicable charities clearly marked on each available product.

As part of their soft opening, and to foster a sense of community in their new space, they are offering free drip coffee until the end of the month.





