Arkansas chain Slim Chickens eyeing outpost in Orlando

Arkansas-based fast food chain Slim Chickens is looking toward Orlando.

A new report from theclaims that Orlando is getting yet another chicken chain. Following Huey Magoo's and a rumored chicken finger outlet from Louisiana-based Raising Cane's , it looks like Slim Chickens is coming to our city.The Arkansas-based chain is reportedly talking to landlords in Orlando. A move to Central Florida isn't entirely out of the blue. They have several locations in Florida already and a Tampa restaurant is one of 500 or so the chain officially has under development.Slim Chickens sells a wide variety of chicken-based meals, including sandwiches, wraps winds and tenders. When it gets here, it will join Bojangles and Cane's in the great chicken chain migration happening around Orlando.