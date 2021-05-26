VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Winter Haven man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM

A 28-year-old Winter Haven man hit it big on a scratch-off ticket that he purchased from a Davenport gas station.

The $20 "200x The Cash" ticket paid out its maximum prize to James Fuchs, who claimed it at Orlando's lottery office. Fuchs purchased the ticket at the Discount Beverage at 304 U.S. Highway 17-92 North. The station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.



Fuchs took the one-time lump-sum payment of $4,500,000.

