VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Bloggytown

CDC urges continued masking on public transit

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge The CDC recommends continuing mask-wearing on all public transportation. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • The CDC recommends continuing mask-wearing on all public transportation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that people two weeks out from receiving their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can interact with others without a mask on, and without social distancing. However, COVID-safe behavior will have to continue on public transit, even in states such as Florida that have ended mask mandates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the statewide mask mandate on May 3, but the Transportation Security Administration still requires masks at airports and onboard airplanes.

Tampa International Airport communications manager Danny Valentine said the airport has workers who enforce the measure.

"If they see someone without a mask on or wearing it improperly," he said, "they can either ask them to pull up their mask over their nose, or they can offer to give them a mask if they don't have one."

The CDC continues to advise that masks, when worn properly, are an effective way to prevent transmission of the virus, and that anyone older than 2 years of age should wear them in public settings.

Kids younger than 12 aren't yet approved to get the vaccine. Dr. Amit Arwindekar, North American medical director for United Healthcare Global, said that age group doesn't usually see serious COVID symptoms, but still can spread the virus to others.

"So, if you're going to travel with children under the age of 12, we really encourage you to delay if you can," he said. "If not, make sure they wear their mask, make sure that they're washing their hands, and doing everything you can to keep them from getting sick, so that they don't spread it to other people."

According to the latest CDC data, nearly 37% of Florida's population is fully vaccinated, and 5.3% of COVID tests were positive, a downward trend from the last few months.

While COVID rules have relaxed for some activities, Arwindekar said things haven't returned to normal.

"If you're taking public transit, if you're getting health care, or if you're in a tight space with other people — like sitting in an airplane, in a bus, in a car with people you don't live with," he said, "then it's important to still maintain those public-safety measures: wearing your mask, washing your hands, distancing wherever possible."

He also urged careful planning for international trips, since the U.S. State Department has placed "Do Not Travel" notices on 80% of countries.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
The 10 best shows currently onstage at Orlando Fringe Festival 2021
Bombay Street Kitchen on South OBT gives Indian street food its long overdue spotlight
Things to do in Orlando, May 26-June 1: Fitz and the Tantrums, Indigo Girls,
At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs social media crackdown into law over cries that it's unconstitutional Read More

  2. Super Flower Blood Moon will shine bright over Central Florida on Wednesday Read More

  3. The Monroe, a retro restaurant in downtown Orlando, opens tomorrow Read More

  4. Anti-vax clods plan COVID-19 convention in Cocoa Beach Read More

  5. Florida to prematurely end expanded unemployment benefits to force residents back into low-wage work Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation