Ride a hot air balloon at Glow in the Park in Apopka this Memorial Day weekend

While we wouldn't have thought to do it on our own, soaring high above Apopka in a glowing hot air balloon this Memorial Day weekend sounds pretty nice. Glow in the Park is a free-to-see event offers fun hot air balloon and carnival rides for the Central Florida daredevils of all degrees.The festival runs from 4-10 p.m. every night from May 28-31. While the event is free, the rides will cost you. The fest is offering a number of different ticket levels depending on whether you want to take to the skies or enjoy the rides on the ground.For more information visit the Glow in the Park website