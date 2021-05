Orlando Museum of Art unveils Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition in June

click to enlarge Image courtesy Orlando Museum of Art

'R. Bridges' by Marielle Plaisir

Orlando Museum of Art's annual exhibition and spotlight on the most promising and challenging new art (and artists) in Florida — the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art — is returning in 2021 next month after a 2020 lost to the pandemic.Opening Friday, June 4 and running through Aug. 22, this exhibition will take over the bulk of the OMA building in Ivanhoe Village with ambitious works that cross all forms of media and modes of expression.Every year, 10 artists are selected to take part in this exhibition from around the state, and this time around two are from Orlando and one from Maitland.The full lineup is Tra Bouscaren (Tallahassee), Matthew Cornell (Orlando), Richard Heipp (Gainesville), Sean Miller (Gainesville), Lauren Mitchell (Orlando), Marielle Plaisir (Miami), Robert Rivers (Maitland), Anastasia Samoylova (Miami), Clara Varas (Miami), and Kedgar Volta (Jacksonville). The work presented will vary from paintings to multimedia installations and photography to "portable museums."One artist will receive a $20,000 () prize for their work.The Florida Prize exhibition kicks off on Friday, June 4, with a glitzy Exhibition Party , and tickets are going for $75 . You'll have plenty of chances to more affordably spend quality time with the art through August.