Massive art exhibit on Andean art will feature virtual reality tour of Machu Picchu

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is known for its wide range of Pre-Columbian and African art, but a new temporary exhibit will help the South Florida museum finding its foothold within globally recognized institutions. The traveling exhibit, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru
, will make its global debut at the museum as part of its eightieth anniversary later this year. The exhibition of Andean art will encompass the entire museum.
With pandemic safety protocols intensifying already tight restrictions surrounding tourism to Machu Picchu, the exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to discover art of advanced Andean civilizations.
"South Florida, known as the 'Gateway to Latin America,' is the ideal location to host this world premiere, and having the opportunity to present this exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art is truly a pleasure,” said World Heritage Exhibitions president Anthony Tann. “This exhibition is exciting and engaging, and thus, we expect 'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' to be the largest cultural attraction throughout the region this fall.”
The cutting-edge Golden Empires exhibition will include high-tech features, including the first official virtual reality experience of Machu Picchu. In addition, projections, special lighting, and other technology will help bring the ancient stories alive in unique ways never before experienced.
While the technology used throughout the exhibition is impressive, the artifacts are the true superstars. Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru will showcase nearly two hundred historic Andean artifacts covering a history spanning more than three millennia. For many items, this is their first international showing. Among the pieces to be seen in the exhibition is a fully intact gold attire of a Chimú Emperor that dates to 1300 AD and burial artifacts of 11 Andean lords. Altogether, the exhibit includes one of the most impressive collections of gold ever to tour.
The unique cultures of the Chavín, Chimú, Lambayeque, Moche and Nazca societies will all be honored within the exhibit. Guests will follow Ai Apaec, a mythical god creature worshiped by some Andean cultures, as he takes a personal journey of death and rebirth that showcases the ever-changing ephemeral nature of life.
"Today is a landmark day for our institution and marks our continued success in presenting compelling exhibitions that celebrate the visual history of world civilizations,’’ Boca Raton Museum of Art Executive Director Irvin Lippman stated. “We look forward to introducing the wonders of Machu Picchu and the power and beauty of the Inca civilization in what promises to be a most memorable exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art."
Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru
will open at the Boca Raton Museum of Art on Oct. 16, 2021. After a limited run in South Florida, the exhibition will leave the U.S. for a multi-stop, worldwide tour. Pre-registration for tickets are available
now.
