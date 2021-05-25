VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Gist

Massive art exhibit on Andean art will feature virtual reality tour of Machu Picchu

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click image IMAGE VIA THE BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART
  • Image via the Boca Raton Museum of Art

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is known for its wide range of Pre-Columbian and African art, but a new temporary exhibit will help the South Florida museum finding its foothold within globally recognized institutions. The traveling exhibit, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, will make its global debut at the museum as part of its eightieth anniversary later this year. The exhibition of Andean art will encompass the entire museum.

With pandemic safety protocols intensifying already tight restrictions surrounding tourism to Machu Picchu, the exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to discover art of advanced Andean civilizations.



click image IMAGE VIA THE BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART
  • Image via the Boca Raton Museum of Art

"South Florida, known as the 'Gateway to Latin America,' is the ideal location to host this world premiere, and having the opportunity to present this exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art is truly a pleasure,” said World Heritage Exhibitions president Anthony Tann. “This exhibition is exciting and engaging, and thus, we expect 'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' to be the largest cultural attraction throughout the region this fall.”


click image IMAGE VIA THE BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART
  • Image via the Boca Raton Museum of Art
The cutting-edge Golden Empires exhibition will include high-tech features, including the first official virtual reality experience of Machu Picchu. In addition, projections, special lighting, and other technology will help bring the ancient stories alive in unique ways never before experienced.

While the technology used throughout the exhibition is impressive, the artifacts are the true superstars. Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru will showcase nearly two hundred historic Andean artifacts covering a history spanning more than three millennia. For many items, this is their first international showing. Among the pieces to be seen in the exhibition is a fully intact gold attire of a Chimú Emperor that dates to 1300 AD and burial artifacts of 11 Andean lords. Altogether, the exhibit includes one of the most impressive collections of gold ever to tour.

click image IMAGE VIA THE BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART
  • Image via the Boca Raton Museum of Art
The unique cultures of the Chavín, Chimú, Lambayeque, Moche and Nazca societies will all be honored within the exhibit. Guests will follow Ai Apaec, a mythical god creature worshiped by some Andean cultures, as he takes a personal journey of death and rebirth that showcases the ever-changing ephemeral nature of life.

"Today is a landmark day for our institution and marks our continued success in presenting compelling exhibitions that celebrate the visual history of world civilizations,’’ Boca Raton Museum of Art Executive Director Irvin Lippman stated. “We look forward to introducing the wonders of Machu Picchu and the power and beauty of the Inca civilization in what promises to be a most memorable exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art."

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru will open at the Boca Raton Museum of Art on Oct. 16, 2021. After a limited run in South Florida, the exhibition will leave the U.S. for a multi-stop, worldwide tour. Pre-registration for tickets are available now.

click image IMAGE VIA THE BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART
  • Image via the Boca Raton Museum of Art




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

At Perla's, Taglish Collective's Michael Collantes blazes an unconventional pizza trail
Things to do in Orlando, May 19-25: Wynton Marsalis, Fringe Fest, Foreigner
The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care
Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Monroe, a retro restaurant in downtown Orlando, opens tomorrow Read More

  2. Florida to prematurely end expanded unemployment benefits to force residents back into low-wage work Read More

  3. Florida high school edited yearbook photos of girls to cover their chests Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls state 'America's West Berlin' while discussing COVID-19 response Read More

  5. Orlando area restaurateurs raise wages, increase benefits as they struggle to find workers post-pandemic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation