Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Anti-vax clods plan COVID-19 convention in Cocoa Beach

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge A group of anti-vaxxers will be gathering to demonstrate in Cocoa Beach this weekend. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • A group of anti-vaxxers will be gathering to demonstrate in Cocoa Beach this weekend.

After a year that all but proved their central stance untenable and ridiculous, an anti-vax group is planning a superspreader event in Cocoa Beach. The third annual Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccines event will be taking place in cities across the world, with Central Florida meetups planned for Tampa and Cocoa Beach.

The Cocoa Beach demonstrators will begin their protest on May 29 by hanging a banner over I-95. Then they will hold a rally at the corner of Cocoa Beach Causeway and A1A. (Here's hoping they believe in sunscreen.)



Their big issue at this rally will be adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, a rare occurrence considering the sheer amount of vaccine doses distributed throughout the world. The group behind the rally argues that adverse effects are underreported, on the basis of them being idiots.

The press announcement of the event makes no mention of any political hopefuls or other speakers who might want to come press the flesh of the unvaccinated and kiss measles-carrying babies.


