Monday, May 24, 2021

Modest Mouse announces Orlando show in October

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 12:50 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MODEST MOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Modest Mouse/Facebook
Baron Von Bullshit Rides Again Again?! Kidding. But yeah, Modest Mouse just announced a summer tour extending into fall that includes an Orlando show at the Hard Rock Live?

The band is heading out for a lengthy run of dates starting late July at Lollapalooza in Chicago to show off new album, The Golden Casket (out June 25). The band also dropped a new song to sweeten the pot on this tour announcement, "Leave a Light On."



The City Beautiful figures into the latter leg of the tour, and it'll be October before they reach Orlando's Hard Rock Live. The band has a princely four shows scheduled for Florida, also playing Miami, St. Pete and St. Augustine.

Modest Mouse headlines the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets will run you $45-$55.



