Monday, May 24, 2021

Florida high school edited yearbook photos of girls to cover their chests

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Florida altered girls' yearbook photos to cover their chests. - PHOTO VIA TWITTER/JOSSLYN HOWARD
  • Photo via Twitter/Josslyn Howard
  • Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Florida altered girls' yearbook photos to cover their chests.

A high school in Florida is sparked outrage this week after news broke that they had edited high school girls' yearbook photos to cover their chests.

Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County reportedly edited the photos to insert fabric over the girls' exposed skin, drawing the ire of parents and students alike. The edits were first reported by First Coast News, who counted 83 students who had their photos altered. A representative photo, provided to the outlet, shows that the editor in question did little to hide the edits, simply inserting a rectangle of the girl's shirt pattern in the middle of the photo.




At some point, when you're firing up the photo editing software to draw a shape over a young girl's collarbones, you have to ask yourself if you're the creep that's creating the situation.

Bartram Trail High School took the blame for the altered photos and the school district is offering a refund to any family whose daughters' photos were altered.



