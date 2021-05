Winter Park's Morse Museum offers free admission on July 5

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Morse Museum

Baseball signed by Cobb, Gehrig, Ruth

If you want to add a bit of culture to your long Independence Day weekend, save some energy on July 4, and circle July 5 on your Moleskine day planner. Because on that day Winter Park's Morse Museum is offering free admission and will be showing off some unseen artifacts.Now it might be no Red, Hot & Boom , but on July 5 only, visitors to the museum can peer at a very topical 1798 cream jug by Paul "The British are coming!" Revere (silversmith by day, patriot by night), and a baseball signed by the game's holy trinity: Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Lou Gehrig.And make sure to scope out new exhibitsand thevignette.Morse is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 5. No reservations are needed, but admission is contingent on capacity limits. Mask-wearing is requested from visitors.