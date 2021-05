Reel Representation: Diversity in Film third annual showcase coming to Orlando

click to enlarge Image via Enzian Theater/Instagram

Enzian Theater and Travel + Leisure Co. are bringing back the Reel Representation: Diversity in Film showcase for all the movie lovers of the Orlando community.The showcase will take place at Enzian Theater on June 5 and 6.p The goal of Enzian and Travel + Leisure is to highlight women, Black American, LGBTQ+ and Asian American themes and communities to spread inclusivity and education to all the Central Florida community through independent films.This year's Reel Representation lineup consists of 4 independent films: Anatomy of Wings Sisters With Transistors and Cocoon Individual tickets are $12 and the series pass is $40. They can be purchased at Enzian's box office or on the Enzian website If you are a passionate movie fan, two of the four screenings will also include post-film Zoom Q&As with the filmmakers.