Friday, May 21, 2021

Reel Representation: Diversity in Film third annual showcase coming to Orlando

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ENZIAN THEATER/INSTAGRAM
  • Image via Enzian Theater/Instagram
Enzian Theater and Travel + Leisure Co. are bringing back the Reel Representation: Diversity in Film showcase for all the movie lovers of the Orlando community.

The showcase will take place at Enzian Theater on June 5 and 6.



p The goal of Enzian and Travel + Leisure is to highlight women, Black American, LGBTQ+ and Asian American themes and communities to spread inclusivity and education to all the Central Florida community through independent films.

This year's Reel Representation lineup consists of 4 independent films: Anatomy of Wings, The Paper Tigers, Sisters With Transistors and Cocoon.

Individual tickets are $12 and the series pass is $40. They can be purchased at Enzian's box office or on the Enzian website.

If you are a passionate movie fan, two of the four screenings will also include post-film Zoom Q&As with the filmmakers.



