Friday, May 21, 2021

The Heard

New Orlando concert series the Plug launches in June with Coastcity

New faces of pop music in Orlando will be in the spotlight as part of an upcoming live music series dubbed the Plug. The Plug launches in June with a free concert in downtown Orlando with some big names present.

The gratis event features a multi-generational lineup of local pop heavy-hitters, headlined by Latin music stars Coastcity — a Puerto Rican duo who grew up in Orlando and now have Grammy noms and collabs with Luis Fonsi and Beyoncé under their respective belts.



The support act for the night is new solo artist Sergio JR, playing his first show. He's a familiar face in the biz tho, from his previous stint in boy-band In Real Life, who sprang forth from the ABC reality music competition Boy Band.

Hosting duties will be handled by an Orlando pop star of an earlier generation, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town. And to complete this ouroboros of Orlando pop music, you can grab a hot dog on site from none other than Joey Fatone, because he's pulling up with his Fat Ones food truck. [No joke.]

Local music industry movers Helen Bromfield and Jeannette Conrado are behind this series, with ears spent working with everyone from Daddy Yankee to Backstreet Boys between them.

"COVID dramatically changed the landscape of the music and entertainment industries, driving out a lot of opportunity from cities like Los Angeles and New York which are typically the meccas. As the industry begins to bounce back, our aim is to help drive some of that business, talent and music magic back to Orlando," said Bromfield in a press statement.

On June 3, the event series kicks off at Soundbar at 8 p.m. The Plug is free but you should RSVP soon as reservations are required.



Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

