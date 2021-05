Vibra Urbana Festival brings Latin music stars to Orlando this summer

click image Photo courtesy Rauw Alejandro/Facebook

Fest headlner Rauw Alejandro

A new music festival concept is going down in Orlando this summer. Vibra Urbana promises to bring Latin music and Reggaeton stars of the past and present to town, all for one big outdoors blowout in late July.Latin Grammy nominee and Puerto Rican rapper/singer Rauw Alejandro will be the big headliner for the fest. And besides Alejandro, the lineup includes: Alex Rose, Boza, Dalex, Eix, Eladio Carrion, El Prefe, Emilia, LATENIGHTJIGGY, Marconi Impara, Mariah, Mario Duran, Mora, Omy de Oro, Sech and Zion y Lennox.Originally intended as a one-day event, an initial presale was so strong that a second day has been added to the fest, and Vibra Urbana is now a full weekend live music.Vibra Urbana happens at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Fairgrounds on Saturday-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1. Tickets are available now.Festival organizers state that hey will work with local and state officials to observe safety and health protocols currently in place.