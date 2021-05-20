VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Motley Crue and Def Leppard postpone Camping World Stadium date in Orlando to 2022

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click image The Crue - PHOTO COURTESY MOTLEY CRUE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Motley Crue/Facebook
  • The Crue
Glam rockers Motley Crue's massive summer stadium run with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts has been pushed back yet again to 2022, so the big-haired Voltron can play every city on the initial 2020 itinerary.

This means that the Orlando date of the tour, only the third show on this massive run of dates, has been moved forward to June of 2022.



The Crue released a statement via social media attempting to put a positive spin on the postponement earlier this week. "This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets," said the band (or their social media team). "We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring 'The Stadium Tour' to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!"

The foursome descend on Camping World Stadium on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Tickets are still available, and tickets purchased for previous dates will be honored.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

