Video shows Atlas V rocket launch in Florida from the point of view of a commercial airplane

Being able to see the rocket launches as they leave Cape Canaveral is one of the few free and cool time-killers left in the state of Florida. All across the state, all you really need to do is stand outside and orient your face toward the Cape.At least, that's all we thought we needed until someone showed us the view of a launch from the sky. A Reddit user shared his incredible footage of an Atlas V rocket leaving Cape Canaveral through the window of a commercial airliner.In the video, the pilot can be heard announcing the launch before tilting the wings so that passengers can see it more clearly. The passenger watches as the rocket makes its way toward the inky edge of the atmosphere. Their astonished curses are pretty well what you might expect.The Atlas V rocket launched on Monday was carrying a satellite into orbit belonging to the newest (and most widely clowned) branch of the US military: the Space Force. The satellite meant to help detect incoming missiles.