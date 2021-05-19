VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Plaza Live's Front Porch Series winds down with final shows from Bootleg Run and Oklahoma Stackhouse

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM

The Plaza Live's Front Porch Series of outdoors, physically distanced concerts is winding down this month, with two concerts left in May from local bands Bootleg Run Band and Oklahoma Stackhouse.

Intended as a low-key series of "weekend warm-up" shows held early evenings on Thursdays, the weekly Front Porch shows were a valiant effort to keep some sort of live music happening, when, well, there wasn't much live music happening.



Over 8 months, the Front Porch Series hosted local musicians across genre, from  Beemo to Brown Bag Brass Band, and Oak Hill Drifters to the the 502's.

The final two installments will be this Thursday, May 20, with headliners Bootleg Run Band playing gritty blues-rock, and Oklahoma Stackhouse playing their brand of ska-dipped rock on May 27.

Tickets are still available for these two events.



