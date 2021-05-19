New downtown sculpture wants to know if you're 'down to Orlando'

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Downtown Orlando

👀Have you seen the new DTO sculpture?



Installed to commemorate the Downtown Development Board’s 50th Anniversary, the DTO sculpture – abbreviated for downtown Orlando – creates an iconic point of interest for residents and visitors alike. #DTO50 pic.twitter.com/13ZdVwqU8k — Downtown Orlando (@DWNTWN_ORLANDO) May 19, 2021

Orlando's newest piece of public art is a bright yellow sculpture that needs to know one thing: are you down to Orlando?The city of Orlando's Downtown Development Board unveiled the new sculpture to commemorate their 50th year anniversary on Wednesday. Ostensibly, it's meant to signify "downtown Orlando." Still, we can't help but feeling like the sculpture belongs on a list of text-slang that you might find if you pick up your teen's phone.Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, city commissioners and area developers attended the unveiling and were to first one to pose in front of the now permanent DTO sculpture."I look forward to seeing the area continue to grow," said Mayor Dyer, with the suggestive letters looming behind him, "offering world class city amenities that further supporting our economy."The sculpture sits outside of Discover Downtown, the visitor center at 201 S. Orange Avenue, where visitors and residents can also buy a limited edition map of Orlando. Here's hoping they ran that map by a youngster.