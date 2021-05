LGBTQ+ Center to offer free COVID-19 vaccine, STI testing on Friday

click to enlarge

Two LGBTQ+ organizations in Orlando will offer free Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots as well as HIV, Hepatitis C, and other STI testing on Friday.The event, which will run from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 946 N. Mills Ave., was possible due to a partnership between The Center , an organization with the mission to empower the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando, and Harmony Healthcare Orlando , an organization seeking to ensure sexual health among Central Floridians.Although attendees must be 18 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, STI testing is available for everyone 13 and older.No reservation is required, but visitors must bring an ID with them.