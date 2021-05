Boo! Suwannee Hulaween fest will happen in October with headliners String Cheese Incident

click image Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly

This could be you

It's happening? It's happening. The annual musical phantasmagoria that is Suwannee Hulaween is coming back in October for a long Halloween weekend of sensory overload in Live Oak.The lineup announced Tuesday is almost absurdly crammed with performers and bands ready to get back into the live-music fray, including: the String Cheese Incident (playing three nights in a row), Skrillex, My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Lettuce and Bonobo.Local performers are represented too, with Kaleigh Baker's Someday Honey Project named as part of this first lineup rollout. And presumably more will be added as the even draws near.Suwannee Hulaween goes down on Oct. 28-31 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music P:ark. Passes go on sale Wednesday through Suwannee's website. So if you're ready to camp, rave and jam — godspeed.