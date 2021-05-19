VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Heard

Boo! Suwannee Hulaween fest will happen in October with headliners String Cheese Incident

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click image This could be you - PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly
  • This could be you
It's happening? It's happening. The annual musical phantasmagoria that is Suwannee Hulaween is coming back in October for a long Halloween weekend of sensory overload in Live Oak.

The lineup announced Tuesday is almost absurdly crammed with performers and bands ready to get back into the live-music fray, including: the String Cheese Incident (playing three nights in a row), Skrillex, My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Lettuce and Bonobo.



Local performers are represented too, with Kaleigh Baker's Someday Honey Project named as part of this first lineup rollout. And presumably more will be added as the even draws near.

Suwannee Hulaween goes down on Oct. 28-31 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music P:ark. Passes go on sale Wednesday through Suwannee's website. So if you're ready to camp, rave and jam — godspeed.



