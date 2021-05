Fox is considering a reality show starring Tom Brady

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram/Tom Brady

In the past 12 months, Tom Brady moved into Derek Jeter’s former Tampa mansion , accidentally broke into some rando’s house , got trespassed from a park , received a bunch of PPP, bought a mega yacht and even won a Super Bowl. So whygive this guy a reality show?According to Deadline , Fox Entertainment let it slip that they’re working on a new unscripted series with the GOAT. “We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” said CEO Charlie Collier, without giving any other details.However, the site speculated that the show would likely be produced by Brady’s own production company 199 Productions, and by Kinetic Content, which is behind shows likeandBrady already has a nine-episode show in the works with ESPN called