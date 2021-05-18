VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Fox is considering a reality show starring Tom Brady

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/TOM BRADY
  • Photo via Instagram/Tom Brady

In the past 12 months, Tom Brady moved into Derek Jeter’s former Tampa mansion, accidentally broke into some rando’s house, got trespassed from a park, received a bunch of PPP, bought a mega yacht and even won a Super Bowl. So why not give this guy a reality show?

According to Deadline, Fox Entertainment let it slip that they’re working on a new unscripted series with the GOAT. “We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” said CEO Charlie Collier, without giving any other details.



However, the site speculated that the show would likely be produced by Brady’s own production company 199 Productions, and by Kinetic Content, which is behind shows like Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight.

Brady already has a nine-episode show in the works with ESPN called The Man in the Arena.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

