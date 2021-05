Enchanted Fairy Doors bring miniscule magic to Leu Gardens this summer

click image Photo courtesy Leu Gardens

The miniature outdoors treasure hunt that is Enchanted Fairy Doors is returning to the Harry P. Leu Gardens for another summer. To wit: A group of actual mystical fairies vacation at Leu for the season, and visitors are invited to go on a search for the entrances to their beyond-tiny homes.The 20 doors are scattered throughout the 50-acre gardens (fairies need their space from one another, clearly), and you're invited to take a stroll around the grounds to see all the Fairy Doors with map in hand — provided by the Gardens staff — detailing all the door locations and a whimsical story about each tenant.The Enchanted Fairy Doors will be at Harry P. Leu Gardens from June 5 through Sept. 5. More information on Leu Gardens' hours of operation can be found at Leu's website Daytime admission, which includes the Fairy Doors exhibit, is $10 per adult, $5 per child, and children aged 3 and under get in free.