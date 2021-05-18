Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra while park guests watch

click to enlarge Photo via Walt Disney World

Guests at Disney's Animal Kingdom are used to watching the comings and goings of wild animals. But this past Monday some lucky visitors riding the Kilimanjaro Safari witnessed one of nature's great events: the birth of a baby zebra.A skinny-legged Hartmann's mountain zebra foal was born in the Disney savanna on Monday morning. Safari riders watched the birth and the baby's first step as his mom, Heidi, watched over him.The 65-pound foal was born as part of the Species Survival Program, which seeks to ensure responsible breeding for hundreds of species.