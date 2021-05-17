VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Monday, May 17, 2021

Lester Holt to broadcast 'NBC Nightly News' from Orlando tonight as part of series on US pandemic recovery

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge NBC NEWS
  • NBC News

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is in Orlando this evening, kicking off a 5-part series visiting different parts of the United States to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and a possible recovery.

The first episode, as you might expect, will cover tourism and hospitality industries attempting to recover from the coronavirus downturn.



"Orlando's economic recovery...got an early boost," Holt said on Today this morning, skirting around the idea that Florida opened up well before the coronavirus pandemic was under control.


He went on to say that the show will feature segments on the still-stalled cruise industry as well. NBC says other segments will focus on restaurants that are struggling through the pandemic and the ongoing crisis of affordable housing in the area.

The show is not all doom and gloom, however. It will feature an interview with local Paralympian volleyball player Nicky Nieves. In a clip from the segment, Holt asks Nieves how her story can act as an inspiration for others.

 

The news program airs at 6:30 p.m. ET.

