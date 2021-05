Bianca Del Rio confirms Orlando date in October as part of 'Unsanitized' tour

click image Photo courtesy Bianca Del Rio/Facebook

Drag royalty, comic and winner ofSeason 6, Bianca Del Rio, is bringing her upcoming tour to Orlando this fall. And we can only imagine that a performer thatonce (half-)jokingly referred to as a " walking Rolodex of hate " got a kick out of making us all squirm by dubbing the run of dates "Unsanitized."This is one of only two Florida shows — the other is in Fort Lauderdale — for the only drag queen to ever sell out the U.K.'s venerable Wembley Arena, and whose last live run was the pandemic-friendly Drive ’N Drag Saves 2021 drive-in shows. But this is her return to her actual venues, and it's safe to say no audience member will be safe from her withering eye during the Unsanitized shows.Bianca Del Rio headlines the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50.